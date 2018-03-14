This content was published on March 14, 2018 6:01 PM Mar 14, 2018 - 18:01

The Mall of Switzerland on opening day, November 8, 2017 (@ KEYSTONE / ALEXANDRA WEY)

Police are investigating the bomb scare that has prompted the evacuation of the Mall of Switzerland near Lucerne.



An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat on Wednesday. After police told shoppers and employees to leave the building, forensic specialists from Zurich swept the mall for explosives.



They found a suspicious object but have confirmed that it is not a bomb. Police are looking for witnesses, and the mall and its parking garage remain closed as the investigation continues.

On social media, some posted photos of people waiting for further instructions and the chance to reclaim cars or other belongings.

Authorities say that the evacuation was calm and orderly, and nobody has been injured. The Mall of Switzerlandexternal link is located in Ebikon, about ten minutes northeast of Lucerne.

Earlier this month, a bomb scare in Bern disrupted travel services.





SRF/swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.