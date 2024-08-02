Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Crimea building evacuated after being hit by ATACMS, Russian official says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Authorities in the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol in Crimea are evacuating a nine-storey residential building after it was hit by a fragment of an ATACMS missile, the Russian-appointed governor of the city said on Friday.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said no one had been hurt in the incident and warned locals not to approach other fragments of missiles intercepted by air defences in what he described as a “massive” overnight attack on the city.

