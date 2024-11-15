Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Croatia’s health workers end strike after talks with government

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – About 4,000 Croatian medical workers ended a four-day strike over pay on Friday after their union representatives agreed to negotiations with the government over the coming months, state news agency Hina reported.

“Together” (“Zajedno”), a union that includes radiology engineers, technicians and nurses, wants the government to raise the workers’ salary bands by 20% and re-introduce bonuses for hazardous work conditions.

It also complains that a heavy workload has driven many health workers to leave Croatia for the West, creating staff shortages at hospitals.

After meeting health and labour ministers on Thursday, union president Krunoslav Kusec told media it had reached an agreement in principle and that the strike would be ended.

During the strike, medical workers provided only emergency services to patients.

