Croatia ruling party heading for election win without majority, exit poll shows

By Antonio Bronic and Fedja Grulovic

ZAGREB (Reuters) -Croatia’s ruling HDZ party is on track to win Wednesday’s parliamentary election but with fewer seats than before and without a majority, according to an Ipsos exit poll published on local Nova TV.

HDZ has won 58 seats in the 151-seat parliament, the exit poll suggested, less than the 66 it had previously but more than the opposition coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) which is expected to have won 44 seats.

The right-wing Homeland Movement is set to come third with 13 seats.

The outcome, if confirmed, will likely usher in a period of political instability in the European Union member state as the main parties seek to forge alliances with other factions with differing political views.

High inflation and corruption scandals in the past eight years dented support for HDZ, which has dominated Croatian politics since independence in 1991.

The State Election Commission said turnout by 4.30 pm (1430 GMT) was 50.6% compared to 34.4% at that same time in the last parliamentary election, held in 2020. Polling stations closed at 7 pm (1700 GMT).

