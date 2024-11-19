Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Croatia to hold presidential election on Dec. 29 – PM Plenkovic

(Reuters) -Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that a presidential election would be held on Dec. 29 and that the government would call the vote officially on Thursday.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will run for the second five-year term, competing with 10 other candidates, including three women.

Public surveys put Milanovic ahead of Dragan Primorac, a physician affiliated to the ruling Croatian Democratic Party (HDZ) who is seen as his main opponent.

Over the past five years, Milanovic has been in almost constant conflict with Plenkovic over Croatia’s foreign and defence policies, especially relating to the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alex Richardson)

