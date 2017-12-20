A federal judge in California says he will not grant a temporary freeze of the bank accounts of the cryptocurrency Tezos’s blockchain project.
The judge is quoted as saying the management structure overseeing the Swiss-based foundation is in turmoil, but he is apparently unwilling to approve a request by investors for an emergency bid.
Bruce MacDonald, who brought Tezos tokens during an initial coin offering (ICO), filed a proposed class action suit last week. He claims that the ICO in July amounted to an unqualified sale of securities.
Tezos is facing at least four lawsuits in the United States, including a bid to block an estimated $1billion (CHF990 million) of investor assets.
The blockchain project has been thrown into turmoil following a row between the Tezos foundation president Johann Gevers and Kathleen and Arthur Breitman, founders of the Tezos project, their company Dynamic Ledger Solutions as well as venture capitalist Tim Draper, a large investor in Tezos.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.