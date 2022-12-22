‘Hyper-realistic’ Swiss artist Franz Gertsch dies

Gertsch was born in 1930 in the village of Mörigen on Lake Biel in northwest Switzerland and later studied at the Max von Mühlenen painting school in Bern.
During the late 1960s, Gertsch began painting his large format hyper-realistic portraits, which resemble high-resolution photographs, depicting people in everyday, unspectacular scenes.
Among his works of this period were large format pictures of US rock singer Patti Smith.
The painter and graphic artist celebrated his international breakthrough when his work was shown at the art exhibition ‘documenta 5’ in Kassel, Germany, in 1972.
Between 1986 to 1995 Gerstch took a break from painting in favor of large-format woodcuts covered with sheets of paper to produce portrait images.
His works are held in the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Kunstmuseum Lucerne in Switzerland, and the Museum Franz Gertsch, which was built in the town of Burgdorf, Switzerland, in honor of his career.
In 2017, Gertsch’s Luciano II painting sold for CHF3.4 million ($3.7 million) in London – a record sum for the artist.
