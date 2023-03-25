‘Piece of Sky’ wins top Swiss film prize

Director Michael Koch (R) at the Swiss Film Awards, where his "Drii Winter" won best feature film. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Michael Koch's "Drii Winter" (A Piece of Sky), a love story set in the Swiss Alps, has won best feature film at this year’s Swiss Film Awards.

The awards were presented on Friday evening at a ceremony in Geneva.

"Drii Winter", which received a special mention at the Berlinale in 2022 and was also chosen as the Swiss Oscar entry, tells the story of the love affair between Anna and Marco in a mountain village. Marco suffers from a brain tumour, which makes him lose more and more control.

Tensions arise with the villagers and in his relationship with Anna. The film has also been described as a Greek tragedy, with a choir commenting on the hardships the two main characters face to keep their relationship alive.

“Cascadeuses” (Stuntwomen) by Elena Avdija won best dosumentary, while Ursula Meier's "The Line" won three prizes: best screenplay, best actress for Stéphanie Blanchoud and best supporting actress for teenager Elli Spagnolo. Among the other winners was "I am black" by Rachel M'Bon and Juliana Fanjul, which won best short film. In this film, black Swiss women talk about their experience of structural racism.

Swiss President Alain Berset presented the 2023 Honorary Prize to influential Swiss film producer Ruth Waldburger, who has worked with leading directors and actors.





