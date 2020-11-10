‘Schwesterlein’ wins Zurich Film Prize

Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger, the stars of 'Schwesterlein', during the Berlin International Film Festival in February Keystone

The Zurich Film Prize 2020 has been awarded to Schwesterlein (My Little Sister) in the feature film category, to Nemesis for a documentary and to Das Spiel (The Game) for a short film.

This content was published on November 10, 2020 - 08:37

Keystone-SDA/ts

Schwesterlein, by Lausanne directors Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, tells the story of Lisa, a playwright who has stopped writing and is trying to get her twin brother Sven, a famous but seriously ill actor, back on stage. To do so, she is prepared to do anything, even risk her marriage.

The film, which opened in German-speaking Switzerland at the beginning of September and premiered at the Berlinale, is Switzerland’s nomination for an Oscar and the European Film Prize.

In Nemesis, director Thomas Imbach documents from his window the demolition over several years of Zurich’s historic freight station and then the construction of the cantonal police and justice centre.

The short film Das Spiel by Roman Hodel takes the perspective of the referee at a football match. “In just 15 minutes the film shows a person doing their best in a complex, noisy and conflict-ridden environment,” the Zurich Film Foundation, which awards the prizes, said.

Prize money for the Zurich Film Prize totals CHF100,000 ($110,000). The best film in the feature film and documentary categories wins CHF20,000 each. There are also awards for special achievements worth CHF10,000. In the short film category the best film receives CHF10,000. The awards were handed out via livestream on Monday night.