Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year

Museum attendance is back on the rise in Switzerland. Nearly 15 million admissions were recorded in 2023, 12% more than the 2015-2019 average prior to the Covid crisis.

Français fr 15 millions d'entrées dans les musées suisses l'an dernier Original Read more: 15 millions d'entrées dans les musées suisses l'an dernier

The data published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) provides comparisons only with the pre-Covid period. The 14.95 million admissions recorded in 2023 represent a 5% increase on 2019.

The increase was particularly high in natural science (+27% on the 2015-2019 average) and technical (+26%) museums. In 2023, 67 museums recorded 50,000 admissions or more, the highest figure since statistics began.

Last year the total number of museums in Switzerland fell by 37 to 1,104 compared to 2019. Nearly four out of ten museums (39%) were fully accessible to wheelchair users, with marked disparities between types of institution.

Nearly half the museums offered exhibitions with texts written in easy-to-understand language (46%) or with large fonts (41%). Braille texts or audio guides were available in 17% of museums.

