Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year
15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions
Listening: Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

Museum attendance is back on the rise in Switzerland. Nearly 15 million admissions were recorded in 2023, 12% more than the 2015-2019 average prior to the Covid crisis.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The data published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) provides comparisons only with the pre-Covid period. The 14.95 million admissions recorded in 2023 represent a 5% increase on 2019.

The increase was particularly high in natural science (+27% on the 2015-2019 average) and technical (+26%) museums. In 2023, 67 museums recorded 50,000 admissions or more, the highest figure since statistics began.

More

Last year the total number of museums in Switzerland fell by 37 to 1,104 compared to 2019. Nearly four out of ten museums (39%) were fully accessible to wheelchair users, with marked disparities between types of institution.

Nearly half the museums offered exhibitions with texts written in easy-to-understand language (46%) or with large fonts (41%). Braille texts or audio guides were available in 17% of museums.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
358 Likes
243 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland expresses concern about the situation in Syria

More

Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria

This content was published on Switzerland is concerned about the escalation of hostilities in Syria. It calls on all parties to respect international law and protect the civilian population.

Read more: Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria
Trial opened in the 1995 murder of a diplomat

More

Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat

This content was published on The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court opened the main hearing in the case of the murder of an Egyptian diplomat in Geneva in 1995 on Monday. The main defendant is an Italian-Ivorian dual citizen. A woman is on trial for aiding and abetting.

Read more: Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat
Tax breaks harm the climate according to study

More

Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study

This content was published on The abolition of all tax concessions with a climate impact can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.5 million tonnes per year, according to a study by the EPFL.

Read more: Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR