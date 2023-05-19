Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
150,000 spectators turn out for huge Geneva drone show

The drones were guided by a mixture of artificial intelligence and human pilots. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

A light show on Thursday night involved 1,350 drones in what was billed as a ballet of aircraft. The spectacle continues over the weekend.

This content was published on May 19, 2023
Keystone-SDA/dos

A spokesman for Geneva’s Department of Security and Sports said the event, part of the ongoing “Feu ô lac” festival, was a “big success”. It took place on Thursday evening around the port of Geneva, over the lake, despite windy conditions.

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Authorities billed it as the biggest drone show to have ever been organised in Europe. The local Tribune de Genève newspaper wrote on FridayExternal link that the show was “striking, popular, and peaceful, and met with “thunderous applause from the thick crowds gathered on the quays”.

The 1,350 drones, directed by a mixture of artificial intelligence and human pilots, will take to the skies again on Friday and Saturday night.

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Musical acts and various other activities like “JassExternal link” card-playing tournaments and paddle-boarding events are also happening as part of the festival.

