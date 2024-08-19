Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Thousands attend bicentennial of Swiss Shooting Sport Federation

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and Olympic gold medal winner Chiara Leone took part in a parade through Aarau to mark the bicentennial of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation. Keystone-SDA
Over 20,000 shooting fans celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation (SSV) in Aarau, northern Switzerland, at the weekend. The three-day celebrations ended on Sunday with a parade through the old town of Aarau.

Keystone-SDA

The SSV celebrated the victory of Chiara Leone, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the women’s 50m rifle three positions competition. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and the Olympic champion took part in a parade in a carriage through Aarau.

Other Swiss Olympic medal winners in shooting events were also honoured with standing ovations. These included Audrey Gogniat (bronze, Paris 2024) and Nina Christen (gold and bronze, Tokyo 2021).

+ How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety

The Shooting Sport Federation is not just about sport, said Rösti in a speech at the ceremony on Sunday.

“In Switzerland, shooting is part of society and the state – and an expression of our culture of freedom,” he declared. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that one wouldn’t exist without the other.”

+ Switzerland, a nation of gun lovers

On Saturday, rifle and pistol shooting finals took place with 800 club and amateur athletes competing against experienced shooters.

Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Federal Railways has been working as fast as possible to complete repairs.

More

First trains pass through repaired Gotthard Base Tunnel

This content was published on Trains have successfully passed through the western tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in a trial. The rail tunnel was seriously damaged by a derailed freight train a year ago.

Read more: First trains pass through repaired Gotthard Base Tunnel

