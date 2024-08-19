Thousands attend bicentennial of Swiss Shooting Sport Federation

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and Olympic gold medal winner Chiara Leone took part in a parade through Aarau to mark the bicentennial of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Over 20,000 shooting fans celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation (SSV) in Aarau, northern Switzerland, at the weekend. The three-day celebrations ended on Sunday with a parade through the old town of Aarau.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 20’000 Besucher am 200-Jahre-Jubiläum des Schiesssportverbands Original Read more: 20’000 Besucher am 200-Jahre-Jubiläum des Schiesssportverbands

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The SSV celebrated the victory of Chiara Leone, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the women’s 50m rifle three positions competition. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and the Olympic champion took part in a parade in a carriage through Aarau.

Other Swiss Olympic medal winners in shooting events were also honoured with standing ovations. These included Audrey Gogniat (bronze, Paris 2024) and Nina Christen (gold and bronze, Tokyo 2021).

+ How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety

The Shooting Sport Federation is not just about sport, said Rösti in a speech at the ceremony on Sunday.

“In Switzerland, shooting is part of society and the state – and an expression of our culture of freedom,” he declared. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that one wouldn’t exist without the other.”

+ Switzerland, a nation of gun lovers

On Saturday, rifle and pistol shooting finals took place with 800 club and amateur athletes competing against experienced shooters.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.