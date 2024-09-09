US film wins at Fantoche animation festival in Switzerland

Some 21,000 people attended the Fantoche film festival in Baden. Keystone-SDA

The international festival for animated film Fantoche in Baden attracted 21,500 visitors to its 22nd edition. This year, it turned away from the polemics in politics and society, and focused on “All We Need is Love”. The guest country was Austria.

In the international competition, This Is a Story Without a Plan by Cassie Shao from the United States won the Best Film prize, as the organisers announced at the end of the festival on Sunday. The festival began on September 3.

Pear Garden by Shadab Shayegan from Germany received the International Audience Award, among others. In the Swiss competition, Sans voix by Samuel Patthey was named “Best Swiss” and also received the Swiss Youth Award. The Swiss Audience Award went to Dieter by Rolf Broennimann.

The children’s jury chose Bubbles by Lezhi Xiao from China as “Best Kids”, while The Swineherd by Magnus Igland Møller and Peter Smith from Denmark received the Children’s Audience Award.

Three new feature-length films with Swiss participation also stood out. In addition to the opening film Sauvages (Claude Barras, CH 2024), other Swiss films include Journey of Shadows (Yves Netzhammer, CH 2024) and Invelle – Nowhere (Simone Massi, I/CH 2023). This is encouraging, as there is still a lack of large animation studios in Switzerland, such as those in the US, Japan or France.

With this year’s 21,500 admissions, the number of visitors increased compared to the last ten years. According to the organisers, this is due to the increasing number of cinema admissions. The 22nd Fantoche showed a total of 224 animated short and feature-length films. The 2025 edition will take place from September 2 to 7.

