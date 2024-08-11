Zurich Street Parade draws 920,000 festival goers

Around 920,000 people attended the Street Parade in Zurich, according to estimates from the organisers. The event was largely peaceful, though two individuals were seriously injured by Saturday evening.

Both injured individuals received initial treatment from Zurich Protection & Rescue before being transferred to hospital. No further details were provided at the time. By 9pm, “Schutz & Rettung Zürich” (a safety and protection organisation in Zurich) reported that 470 people had required treatment, more than at the same time last year. However, hospitalisations were lower, with only 30 cases, mostly involving minor issues such as dehydration, excessive alcohol consumption, or cuts. The number of treatments was expected to rise as the evening progressed.

25 arrests made

By 9pm, Zurich city police had arrested 15 people, primarily for theft and violations of the Narcotics Act. Six individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs were taken to the drunk tank for endangering others. The Zurich cantonal police, responsible for security at the main station, reported 10 additional arrests, mostly related to theft or drug dealing.

Several boaters turned away

The crowds grew so large around 3pm that police had to redirect people from several areas along the parade route. Around the Quaibrücke bridge, police ordered several swimmers out of Lake Zurich and the Limmat. Some boaters who failed to comply with traffic regulations at the bridge were also turned away.

In the afternoon, parts of the Limmat turned green due to uranine, a substance harmless to the environment, according to the city police.

Large police presence

The reported 920,000 participants matched last year’s figures. Zurich’s status as a techno capital was reinforced, according to the Street Parade media office. Police presence was substantial, with conspicuous roadblocks on access roads to prevent potential vehicle attacks. These security measures gained attention after plans by Islamists to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna came to light earlier this week.

Party atmosphere and waste

Most attendees were in a celebratory mood, donning sequinned outfits, skimpy costumes, or casual T-shirts and shorts as they danced to the music. The 31st Street Parade was one of the hottest techno parties in Zurich, with the intense heat and cloudless sky prompting many to seek cooling, whether by jumping into Lake Zurich or consuming alcohol and water.

As always, waste was a significant issue, with drinks cans and bottles littering the ground. Despite the numerous urinals and portable toilets provided, many men were still seen urinating against house walls and hedges.

Love Mobile traffic jam at Zurich bridge

The music started at 1pm on seven stages along the route, with the largest stage at Sechseläutenplatz drawing a particularly large crowd. The party was in full swing early on. After 2pm, the first of 28 Love Mobiles set off at a leisurely pace from Utoquai, eventually jamming up at the Quaibrücke bottleneck, passing through the narrow section one by one.

The approximately two-kilometre-long parade route along Zurich’s lake basin continued with partying and dancing until midnight.

