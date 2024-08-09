A million ravers expected at the 31st Zurich Street Parade

Nearly a million techno music fans are expected in Zurich on Saturday for the 31st Street Parade.

The official start is at 1pm. At 2pm, the 28 floats dubbed Lovemobiles will set off on the two-kilometre route around the harbour.

“Prefer: Tolerance” is the theme of this 31st Street Parade. More than 200 DJs will be taking part in the festivities, including eight stages set up along the route of the Lovemobiles. In the evening, the event continues in the city’s clubs.

The organisers recommend using public transport to get to Zurich. Special trains from all over Switzerland, including Geneva and Lausanne, will be heading for Zurich on Saturday afternoon. They will also run during the night to enable ravers to return home.

The Street Parade is trying to be more environment friendly: All waste will be sorted and recycled and flyers are prohibited.

