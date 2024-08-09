Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
A million ravers expected at the 31st Zurich Street Parade

Keystone / Severin Bigler
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A million ravers expected at the 31st Zurich Street Parade
Nearly a million techno music fans are expected in Zurich on Saturday for the 31st Street Parade.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The official start is at 1pm. At 2pm, the 28 floats dubbed Lovemobiles will set off on the two-kilometre route around the harbour.

“Prefer: Tolerance” is the theme of this 31st Street Parade. More than 200 DJs will be taking part in the festivities, including eight stages set up along the route of the Lovemobiles. In the evening, the event continues in the city’s clubs.

The organisers recommend using public transport to get to Zurich. Special trains from all over Switzerland, including Geneva and Lausanne, will be heading for Zurich on Saturday afternoon. They will also run during the night to enable ravers to return home.

The Street Parade is trying to be more environment friendly: All waste will be sorted and recycled and flyers are prohibited.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

