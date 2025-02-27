Swiss castles achieve record visitor numbers

Swiss castles achieved a new visitor record last year. In total, more than 1.5 million people visited the country's 30 most important castles, their umbrella association announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

Previous Next The Tourbillon castle on the left and the Valere Basilica on the right, in Sion, with the Valais Alps in the background. Keysonte / Olivier Maire Gruyères Castle and town in the Swiss Canton Fribourg. Keystone / Uwe Steffens Gate of the Romont Castle in Fribourg. It was built around 1240. Yulan / Dreamstime.com Morges Castle and marina on Lake Geneva. Getty Images The Prangins Castle, home of the Swiss National Museum. Keystone / Gaetan Bally Grandson Castle on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel in the canton of Vaud. Keystone / Leandre Duggan Yverdon Castle on Lake Neuchâtel. Keystone / Martin Moxter The Chateau de Chillon on Lake Geneva in Veytaux. Keystone / Laurent Darbellay Picture 1

This is much more than in 2023, which saw 1.3 million enthusiasts breach Swiss castle gates. In its press release, the Swiss Castles Association pointed out that one castle enthusiast managed to visit all thirty sites in just a few months. He thus becomes the first winner of the ‘Swiss Castle Trail’ which was recently launched.

The tenth Swiss Castle Day will take place on October 5. Activities will revolve around the theme of craftsmanship. Some of the famous Swiss castles include Chillon, Lenzburg, Thun and Gruyères.

>> A guide to Switzerland’s castles and their locationsExternal link

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

