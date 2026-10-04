US and French films sweep board at Zurich Film Festival
Du fioul dans les artères by French director Pierre le Gall won the award for Best Feature Film at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). In the documentary category, the Golden Eye was awarded to Bucks Harbor by Pete Muller.
The awards ceremony took place this evening at the Zurich Opera House. The film by French director Pierre le Gall offers a “profoundly cinematic reflection on the fundamental human need for connection”, the jury wrote in its statement.
The film tells the story of a French and a Polish lorry driver as they grapple with the loneliness of their work, whilst trying to give love a real chance.
In the second main section of the ZFF, the award-winning documentary Bucks Harbor chronicles the coming-of-age journey of young fishermen in Downeast Maine, marked by harsh winters, work at sea and the rules imposed by their fathers.
Both prizes are worth CHF25,000. The Critics’ Prize for the best Swiss debut film went to Heinz Bütler’s documentary Ebjä! Adolf Wölfli, dedicated to the pioneer of Art Brut.
More
Conservative political party criticises Zurich Film Festival for being too critical of Israel
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.