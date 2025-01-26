An award-winning documentary at the Solothurn Film Festival

The prize, worth CHF20,000 ($22,076), is one of the film festival’s three main awards.
“Despite its very formal, minimalist aesthetic, reminiscent of a theatre scene, the film manages to create an impressive closeness with the characters,” explained the jury in justifying its decision. Bilder im Kopf thus beat out six other films.
In her documentary, Eleonara Camizzi talks to her father in a white room. He came to Switzerland from Sicily as a child and has been living with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia for 30 years.
The prize is intended to reward a first or second work that evokes themes of importance to society and can anticipate the forms and styles of tomorrow’s art, Niccolo Castelli, artistic director of the Solothurn Film Festival, told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday.
Translated from French by DeepL/ds
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Identities
Switzerland’s most renowned trans person no longer wants to be a woman
Accounts for 2024 slightly better than expected, announces Keller-Sutter
This content was published on
The Confederation's 2024 accounts, forecast to show a deficit of CHF 2.6 billion, should be better than expected, announces Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. But for the following years, the situation will not improve, she warns.
Liberal Greens join launch of initiative on parental leave
This content was published on
The Liberal Greens (PVL) together with an alliance of representatives from economic, social and political circles are launching an initiative for an 18-week "family leave." This was decided today by delegates meeting in Thun (BE).
Palestinian solidarity demonstration draws 2,000 people in Geneva
This content was published on
About 2,200 people took to the streets in Geneva today to show solidarity with the Palestinian poopolo and to denounce Swiss policy in the Middle East. The demonstration had been called by the BDS ("boycott, désinvestissement et sanctions") organization.
The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday
This content was published on
The 13th edition of Art Genève takes place at Palexpo from Thursday to Sunday. A total of 81 international modern and contemporary art galleries will be exhibiting their works. Also on show: 22 institutional projects.
First day of balloon festival in Château d’Oex cancelled
This content was published on
The first day of the International Balloon Festival in Château-d'Oex (VD) has been cancelled due to wind, organizers announced on Saturday. However, entertainment and captive flights will continue.
Swiss People’s Party launches fight against EU ‘submission treaty’
This content was published on
Three parties are holding their delegates' meetings this Saturday. The SVP Switzerland wants to rally its party base to fight against the treaty package negotiated with the EU. The Greens and GLP want to launch the popular initiative for more family time.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.