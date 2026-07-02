Lucerne art collector Angela Rosengart dead at 94
The Lucerne-based art dealer Angela Rosengart, who was founder and director of the Sammlung Rosengart Museum in Lucerne, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.
The Rosengart Foundation confirmed her death on Wednesday evening in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The story was first reported by online tabloid Blick.
Rosengart ran the eponymous museum in Lucerne alongside her father. She opened the museum in 2002. Ten years earlier, she had already transferred her entire private art collection to a foundation.
The former Swiss National Bank building on Pilatusstrasse now occupied by the Sammlung Rosengart houses around 300 works of Impressionism and Classical Modernism, as well as an internationally significant collection of works by Paul Klee and Pablo Picasso.
Rosengart enjoyed a long-standing friendship with Picasso. The artist painted her portrait on several occasions.
Read an interview with Angela Rosengart from our archives:
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Picasso muse makes career out of collecting
Translated from German/sub-editing gw
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