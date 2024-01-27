Annette Gigon: how to build beautifully despite climate protection

Swiss architect Annette Gigon. Gigon/Guyer/Inge Zimmermann

read aloud pause

X

How can aesthetics and climate protection be combined? What will the house of the future look like? Swiss architect Annette Gigon explains the challenges involved in CO2-sensitive construction.

This content was published on January 27, 2024 - 10:30

Petra Krimphove

The highly praised Kirchner MuseumExternal link in Davos from 1992 was the first large project by Annette Gigon and her office partner Mike Guyer. They met while studying at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, and in 1989 founded their joint architectural office Gigon/Guyer. Since then they have been regularly making headlines, not only with their remarkable museum buildings, such as the Kunstmuseum AppenzellExternal link, the extension to the Josef Albers Museum in BottropExternal link and the Swiss Museum of TransportExternal link in Lucerne, but also with apartment and office blocks such as the Prime TowerExternal link in Zurich.





Exterior view of the Kirchner Museum in Davos, 1992, competition 1989, 1st prize Christian Beutler/Keystone

As a professor at ETH Zurich, Gigon has also increasingly dedicated herself to questions of climate-friendly and energy-saving construction for a number of years. Together with assistants, she therefore developed the most easily understandable principles possible for the carbon footprint of building materials and the operation of buildings. As far as their own practice is concerned, Gigon/Guyer increasingly rely on wood as a sustainable building material, for example in their recent winning entry for a school in LucerneExternal link. Nonetheless, Gigon explains, concrete still remains a legitimate material.

Exterior view of the Museum Liner in Appenzell. Since its opening in 1998, the Museum Liner has become an icon of new museum architecture. Regina Kuehne/Keystone

SWI swissinfo.ch: Internationally, 37% of all greenhouse gases are caused by the building sector. Worldwide, concrete alone is responsible for 8%.

Annette Gigon: And steel for a further 8%. The high percentages in the building sector include not only the emissions caused in manufacturing but also in the use, for example in heating, warm water and artificial lighting. The consumption of material is enormous, and is only getting bigger. It’s important to remember that we’re in the middle of a tremendous worldwide building boom.

SWI: Can these grey emissions be reduced, for example by using alternative, more climate-friendly building materials?

A.G.: Yes, but I’d like to start by saying that all building materials fascinate me, and that I try my best to be impartial. The vital aspect in architecture is how you use them. It’s not helpful to simply demonise reinforced concrete. It’s globally popular because it’s simple to use, durable and efficient in terms of earthquake damage or fire and noise protection.

Bricks too have to be fired using a great deal of energy, which means they don’t represent a real alternative either. Wood is a regenerative building material, which makes it theoretically climate-neutral, but it has to be cut down, transported, dried and mostly then also glued. Wood and other biogenic materials do have the advantage that they keep carbon absorbed, or at least for as long as the buildings are standing. But we also have to be aware of the fact that forests can’t sustainably supply so much wood that the entire global construction sector could switch to it as their only material.

The Prime Tower in Zurich. Keystone

SWI: That makes it sounds as though emission-free construction is still a long way off. If that’s the case, what role do the CO2 emissions from heating and operating buildings play?

A.G.: After the oil crisis and the warnings from the Club of Rome, societies became more energy conscious. That’s when people began insulating their houses. In the 1980s, when we were studying, the standard insulation was five centimetres thick; nowadays it’s four to six times more. That means that the buildings constructed over the past three decades mostly only need to be converted to heat pumps.

It’s the older buildings that are more worrying – the ones that are poorly insulated, or not at all, and are usually still heated with fossil fuels. They make up around half of the housing stock in Switzerland. But it’s only when central heating was introduced that these old buildings became energy guzzlers. Before that people only heated single rooms at certain times of day with an oven. With the installation of central heating, the whole house was heated, and then all day long.

SWI: Does that mean that insulation is the best solution?

A.G.: We did a study to look at this. If you kit a house out with a 20- to 30-centimetre-thick layer of insulation, install a heat pump, set up photovoltaic elements and then include all the grey CO2 emissions for the whole modernisation and the vertical extension in the calculations, then the operational CO2 emissions, plus the amortisation of the grey emissions, sink to a quarter of today’s yearly values for gas heating. In terms of the overall CO2 balance of the building sector, this means it’s a good idea to upgrade old buildings in terms of energy efficiency, in as far as higher modern requirements, building laws and standards allow.

SWI: You’re involved in teaching the next generation of architects at ETH Zurich. Do you notice an increasing awareness for the problems of climate protection?

A.G.: Yes! What we did was to force through an uncomfortable “self-examination” and nevertheless had a large number of students in the semesters. We compiled all the facts and figures, and looked closely at the building sector, also obliquely factoring in our consumption habits and mobility. How much greenhouse gas does the construction of a square metre of reinforced concrete wall produce, or heating an uninsulated section of wall with natural gas? Surprisingly: the same amount! Around 70-80kg of CO2, which by the way is the same figure if you eat a kilogram of Brazilian beef. For comparison, a single bitcoin transaction causes the same amount of emissions as five square metres of concrete wall. Hardly anyone actually knows the real numerical dimensions.

It’s impossible to tackle complex problems with slogans and superficial knowledge. The important thing now is that the people involved in the various sectors become CO2 “literate” and start applying and passing on the knowledge in their fields. It’s about the whole range of emissions. We’re all spoilt by cheap, accessible fossil energies, but we really can’t afford to simply carry on as we’ve done in the past. It’s our task to look for solutions and to act cautiously.

Extension Josef Albers Museum Quadrat Bottrop, 2022. 2016 competition, 1st prize Stefan Josef Mueller

SWI: Your 2011 Prime TowerExternal link in Zurich was the tallest building in Switzerland at the time. It has a glass façade, which is generally considered not very energy efficient.

A.G.: Yes, as a rule glazing performs worse than closed walls with heat insulation, even though the façades of the Prime Tower are equipped with very good triple sun-protection insulating glazing. Nevertheless it still achieves good energy values, which is due to its compactness, meaning the healthy ratio between the façade and the floor square-footage, but also due to the opening windows, the integrated sun shading and the heat-pump system.

SWI: Would it still be possible to build like this nowadays?

A.G.: The regulations are even stricter now. The partly glazed Andreas Tower in Zurich-Oerlikon is one example. If we were commissioned to build an entirely glazed tower again, we’d probably take a similar approach to the one we adopted in the Würth House RorschachExternal link or the Lagerstrasse House office building in ZurichExternal link. In both complexes, the façades consist of two glass layers – one of them as insulation, the other providing shade. They’re separated by a vertically ventilated cavity space where the sun protection is surrounded by flowing air.

As a matter of fact, the competition design for the Prime Tower initially involved a double-layered glass façade with an intermediate external sunscreen. Due to the logistics and maintenance, the client later decided to go for the more high-grade and compacter construction that was then built.

Würth Haus Rorschach, Rorschach, 2013, competition 2009, 1st prize Thomas Staub/Würth

SWI: What does the building of the future look like?

A.G.: In the future new buildings will be expected to not only be highly energy saving but also generate energy via photovoltaic modules. However, until now it’s proven to be a real challenge to realise projects that manage to also include these aesthetically disliked elements in their façades. It’s been practically impossible to win a competition with this as a solution. Having said that, for the first time we managed to mount photovoltaic elements on the façade of the recently completed Museum of Transport in LucerneExternal link, as a kind of decoration. Our ambition, together with the artist Urs Beat Roth, was to develop a type of ornamentation that relies only on proportion and the rhythm of its arrangement.

Swiss Museum of Transport - "House of Energy" multi-purpose building, Lucerne, 2023 (visualisation) Gigon/Guyer/Indievisual

SWI: Considering the growing number of regulations, how many design compromises do architects have to make?

A.G.: The growing number of standards and stipulations narrows the design scope, that’s obvious. What we’re doing is to try to confront the new challenges, to put them creatively into practice, and at the same time tease a beauty out of them.

In the Kirchner Museum you can see the blurred texture of the insulating wood-wool boards behind the cauterised glazing of the façade. Being able to see into the construction is part of the concept. On the roof, we used waste glass instead of gravel to provide weight. It still gleams wonderfully in the light after all this time.

As builders, we have always tried to engage with the world, the environment, the materials, to elicit everything from them in order to create contemporary, exciting solutions. The translucent material CO2, the antagonist of all our endeavours, is the one that occupies us the most at the moment.

Edited by David Eugster. Translated from German by Thomas Skelton-Robinson

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative