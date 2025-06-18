Art Basel 2025 registers numerous million-dollar sales on first day

This year’s list of sales on the first day was topped by a painting by British artist David Hockney, which sold for between $13-17 million (CHF10.6 million-14 million).
The work entitled Mid November Tunnel from 2006, offered by Annely Juda Fine Art in London, went to a private collection, according to the Art Basel Sales Report, which lists galleries’ transactions.
One of the most successful galleries was once again the Zurich gallery Hauser & Wirth. It announced seven million-dollar sales, including two paintings by Mark Bradfort for $3.5 million each, two paintings by George Condo for $2.45 million each, and a sculpture by Louise Bourgeois for $1 million.
Georg Baselitz is currently one of the most sought-after artists. The Salzburg gallery Thaddaeus Ropac sold works by the German artist for $1.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively. White Cube from London received €2.2 million for a Baselitz painting.
Meanwhile, a work by his compatriot, Gerhard Richter, went for $6.8 million at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York. The same gallery sold a sculpture by the American artist Ruth Asawa, who died in 2013, for $9.5 million.
