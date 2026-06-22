Art Basel pulls in 90,000 visitors

Visitors came from 103 countries, with a particularly strong turnout from Europe, organisers said. Keystone-SDA

This year’s Art Basel, which ended on Sunday, attracted 90,000 visitors. The modern and contemporary art fair featured 290 galleries from 43 countries.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Art Basel 2026 ha attirato 90’000 visitatori Original Read more: Art Basel 2026 ha attirato 90’000 visitatori

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Art Basel announced on Sunday evening that the fair had recorded excellent sales across all sectors and price ranges, adding that this year’s edition – the 56th – had reaffirmed Basel’s role as the central annual meeting point for the international art market.

Visitors came from 103 countries, with a particularly strong turnout from Europe. The fair was also attended by collectors and art experts from North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the organisers reported. Representatives from over 270 museums and foundations were also present.

More

More Culture At Art Basel, art is business – at Basel Social Club, it’s a party This content was published on Since 2022, Basel Social Club has offered a free-spirited counterpoint to Art Basel. Read more: At Art Basel, art is business – at Basel Social Club, it’s a party

The art fair opened its doors to the general public on Thursday. However, the main sales had already been concluded in the preceding days, during the First Choice and Preview events on Tuesday and at the opening on Wednesday.

Translated from Italian/sub-editing gw

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories