Artist chosen for Swiss Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale

The Swiss-Brazilian artist Guerreiro do Divino Amor will design the Swiss Pavilion at the next Venice Biennale in 2024.

Guerreiro do Divino Amor's work at the Swiss Pavilion marks a new chapter in his monumental saga "Superfictional World AtlasExternal link", which began in 2005, the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia said in a statement on Thursday. The Swiss-Brazilian artist, who turned 40 this year and was born in Geneva, lives and works mainly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to Pro Helevetia, Guerreiro do Divino Amor ties together different narratives with virtuosity, irony, and humor.

“Through these layers of connectivity, he effectively carves out the diverse entanglements of our globalized existence that have been impacted by aspects such as postcolonial distortion.”

Guerreiro do Divino Amor's work has received international recognition: in 2021, he was selected for the prestigious DAAD Artists-in-Berlin programme after winning the PIPA award in 2019. He was also a finalist in the Swiss Art Awards in 2008 and 2017.

The Venice Biennale of Art will be held from April 20 to November 24, 2024.

