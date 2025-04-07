Artists’ Exchange offers showcase for Swiss stage performers

Lisa Christ. Keystone-SDA

Comedians Dodo Hug and Lisa Christ open the Swiss Artists’ Exchange on Wednesday. With over 60 performances, the four-day event showcases a cross-section of the Swiss theatre scene.

Dodo Hug and her band will be travelling to Thun for the opening evening. The comedienne, who can look back on 50 years of stage experience with musical cabaret, will be performing together with her partner, the singer Efisio Contini. On the following days, satirist Patti Basler, comedian Jozo Brica and author Béla Rothenbühler, among others, will take to the stage. The Artists’ Exchange lasts until Saturday.

At the Artists’ Exchange, a mixture of festival and trade fair, stage performers show excerpts from their current plays. The programme consists of various formats. Under the title “Spot.”, for example, artists can present their latest projects and test them in a very short performance in front of an audience that also includes around 100 national organisers. Networking events such as workshops and podiums are also part of the fair.

New this year is the “Jury-Sélection” prize. It has been awarded to the Lucerne comedian and slam poet Julia Steiner. The artists were able to apply for the award. The prize is a performance at the Kulturbörse in Freiburg im Breisgau. The event works in the same way as the Swiss Artists’ Exchange.

Last year, 150 stage performers applied for a place at the Artists’ Exchange. A selection committee allocated the performances. The Artists’ Exchange is organised by the professional association “t. Theaterschaffen Schweiz”.

