Béjart Ballet: Julien Favreau confirmed as Artistic Director

Béjart Ballet: Julien Favreau (right) confirmed as Artistic Director Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Julien Favreau has been confirmed as Artistic Director of Béjart Ballet Lausanne (BBL). The Frenchman, who has danced with the company for 30 years, had been acting in this role since February.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This appointment “guarantees the perpetuation of Maurice Béjart’s artistic legacy”. It also “reinforces the extremely dynamic new impetus the company has been experiencing” since Julien Favreau took over as artistic director, announced the BBL in a press release on Friday.

The Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Julien Favreau. Born in La Rochelle in 1977, the Frenchman trained in classical and contemporary dance before joining the Rudra Béjart School in Lausanne in 1994.

Quickly spotted by Maurice Béjart, he joined the ballet a year later, subsequently taking on a series of important roles. After Maurice Béjart’s death, and under the artistic direction of Gil Roman from 2007 onwards, he continued to take on solo roles and participated in various creations.

+Swiss National Costume Festival opens with colourful fanfare in Zurich

Last February, he took over artistic direction ad interim after Gil Roman’s dismissal. The latter, on probation after an audit had revealed his sometimes abusive and angry behavior, had committed “l’écart de trop” in January at the Opéra Garnier in Paris.

He invited the former production manager of the BBL, who will be dismissed in 2021 for sexual harassment, to the performance and then to a private aperitif with the company.

Adapted from French with DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

