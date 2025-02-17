Swiss-Austrian filmmaker wins Bafta for Conclave movie

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The papal thriller Conclave, by Austrian-Swiss filmmaker Edward Berger, won Best Picture at Sunday's Bafta film awards. The film beat out Un Parfait inconnu, Anora, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist.

American Brady Corbet won Best Director for his film The Brutalist, a three-hour epic about a Holocaust architect played by Adrien Brody, who won Best Actor.

Mikey Madison, 25, won for her role as a stripper in director Sean Baker’s New York thriller Anora.

French director Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez won two awards, including Best Non-English Language Film, in the midst of a controversy over former tweets by its lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón.

Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of a lawyer in this musical comedy about the gender transition of a Mexican drug trafficker. The film was nominated in 11 categories.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

