Swiss-Austrian filmmaker wins Bafta for Conclave movie

The papal thriller Conclave, by Austrian-Swiss filmmaker Edward Berger, won Best Picture at Sunday's Bafta film awards. The film beat out Un Parfait inconnu, Anora, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist.

American Brady Corbet won Best Director for his film The Brutalist, a three-hour epic about a Holocaust architect played by Adrien Brody, who won Best Actor.

Mikey Madison, 25, won for her role as a stripper in director Sean Baker’s New York thriller Anora.

French director Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez won two awards, including Best Non-English Language Film, in the midst of a controversy over former tweets by its lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón.

Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of a lawyer in this musical comedy about the gender transition of a Mexican drug trafficker. The film was nominated in 11 categories.

