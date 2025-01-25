First day of balloon festival in Château d’Oex cancelled
The first day of the International Balloon Festival in Château-d'Oex, canton Vaud, has been cancelled due to wind, organisers announced on Saturday. However, entertainment and captive flights will continue.
“Balloon flights are cancelled due to strong winds at altitude. These weather conditions present a risk of gusts, which could push the balloons against the ridges”, explain the organisers on their website.
Those who had planned to visit the Pays d’Enhaut on Saturday can nevertheless maintain their plans, the organisers point out. “Entertainment for children, captive flights, helicopter flights, a visit to an envelope, mini-balloons and the air show are being maintained”, they state.
This is the 45th edition of the festival. More than 60 pilots from around the world are scheduled to take to the skies over the Pays-d’Enhaut until February 2.
