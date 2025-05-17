The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Basel ‘satisfied’ with Eurovision week as grand final approaches

people at a karaoke event
A karaoke event in Basel before the second Eurovision semi-final on Thursday. Keystone / Til Buergy
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, authorities in the host city of Basel say the week has so far gone well, without major incidents.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Conradin Cramer, president of canton Basel City’s government, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday that he was “happy and satisfied” with the week so far.

“Wherever I am and wherever I look, the enthusiasm is huge,” said Cramer, who had personally campaigned strongly for the Eurovision to be held in Basel. “People from all different places are enjoying being in Basel.”

Up to 500,000 visitors are expected by the end of the week. On Thursday, Cramer’s department said 220,800 guests had attended events in the city’s three venues from Saturday to Thursday: 130,000 at Eurovision Village, 80,000 at Eurovision Square (Barfüsserplatz) and 10,800 at the Euro Club.

Emergency services were able to guarantee the safety of guests and the population, cantonal police told Keystone-SDA.

Police reacted cautiously and in an exemplary manner to the disruption by pro-Palestinian activists at the opening parade last Sunday, said the cantonal minister for justice and security, Stephanie Eymann, on Wednesday. In particular, she stressed, the delegation from Israel was not endangered at any time.

Hotels almost full

Basel’s tourism body is also very positive about the week so far. “Everything is going to plan and the various organisations have worked well together,” the body’s director Letizia Elia said. So far, Elia added, she has only received positive feedback about Basel from guests.

Despite the magnitude of the event, however, hotels are not expected to be fully booked for the Eurovision final on Saturday. “For the entire Basel hotel industry, we are expecting an occupancy rate of 90-95% for the weekend, with attractive room rates,” said Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, the regional president of the HotellerieSuisse.

According to Elia, the fact that hotels are not fully booked is partly due to the fact that many Eurovision fans tend to stay in private accommodation. Beefed-up public transport around the event also make it possible to return home at night or to find accommodation in Germany, France or another Swiss city, said Elia.

