Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday)] by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Bern.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Nach 92 Jahren vereint Berner Ausstellung Bilderpaar von Kirchner
Original
The huge work by the German expressionist painter and printmaker, which has hung in the German Chancellery since the mid-1970s, will be shown together with its counterpart, Alpsonntag. Szene am Brunnen (Alp Sunday. Scene at the Fountain), in Bern.
The fact that Sonntag der Bergbauern is now coming to Bern was agreed with the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and approved by the head of the Chancellery. Following the start of its journey, the painting will only arrive in Bern around a week before the start of the exhibition, the Kunstmuseum Bern told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
More
More
Kirchner painting on show again in Basel after more than 100 years
This content was published on
The painting “Dance in a Variety Theatre” by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was thought to be lost for decades. Now it is on public display at the Kunstmuseum Basel for the first time in over 100 years.
The two paintings were first shown together in 1933. At that time, they opened the most extensive Kirchner retrospective in the artist’s lifetime at the Bern Kunsthalle. Kirchner himself curated the exhibition and wrote the catalogue.
The pair of paintings are important works by the German expressionist. They will hang in the Kunstmuseum’s Kirchner x Kirchner exhibition from September 12 to January 11, 2026.
Translated from French with DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar
This content was published on
The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.
Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland
This content was published on
Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.
Trump made direct financial demands during call with Swiss president
This content was published on
During the telephone call between Karin Keller-Sutter and Donald Trump on July 31, Trump demanded direct payments from Switzerland, according to an investigation by SonntagsBlick.
This content was published on
Swiss companies' expectations for salary growth are down by 0.3 percentage points compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Research (KOF).
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.