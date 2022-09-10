Bern’s Creaviva wins international children’s museum award

Creaviva offers interactive exhibitions, an open studio and workshops that allow children to unleash their creativity. Creaviva ZPK

The Children’s Museum Creaviva at the Zentrum Paul Klee, located in the Swiss capital, has won the prestigious Children in Museums Award together with a museum in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The prize was presented to the two winners in Luxembourg on Friday during the conference of the European Museum Academy. CreavivaExternal link and Leeds Museums & Galleries beat out 11 other candidates. The joint winners – a first in the award’s 11-year history – each received €2,500 (CHF2,436) and will take turns displaying the trophy, a bronze statue of popular Dutch children’s character Miffy, for a six-month period.

The judges singled out a major summer exhibition at Creaviva called A Shining Secret: Children Curate Klee “for pushing the boundaries of art experience by enabling children to be the curators”.

“This project is an outstanding demonstration of what can be achieved when we develop things together with children as equal partners in a project,” the judges said.

As a competence centre for art education, Creaviva offers interactive exhibitions, an open studio and workshops that alone attract over 10,000 visitors a year.

The Children in Museums AwardExternal link was set up in 2011 by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! International Association of Children in Museums to celebrate the best children’s exhibition or project dedicated to children. The award was recently named one of Europe’s most prestigious museum prizes by the Network of European Museums Organisations.

