Paul Klee Centre devotes exhibition to Le Corbusier
Le Corbusier, the artist and architect from La Chaux-de-Fonds, is the focus of a new exhibition at Bern's Paul Klee Centre. The event highlights how art enriched the thinking and architectural achievements of this 20th-century figure.
The “Order of ThingsExternal link” exhibition runs from Saturday to June 22. It features numerous works by the Franco-Swiss artist, real name Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, including paintings, travel drawings and wooden sculptures.
The exhibition also features a dialogue between Le Corbusier’s works of art and those conceived in his preferred field: architecture. Art served as a laboratory of ideas for the architectural achievements of this pioneer of modern architecture. Visitors can admire models, plans and architectural drawings, all originals from the Fondation Le Corbusier in Paris.
The exhibition also focuses on the artist’s controversial stance during the Second World War and his closeness to the Vichy regime in Nazi-occupied France.
