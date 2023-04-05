Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop among stars at 2023 Montreux Jazz

This year's line-up includes a host of stars, young and old. © Keystone / Gabriel Monnet

Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Jon Batiste, Marcus Miller and Maluma are among a host of confirmed artists and new talents who will take the stage at this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival from June 30 to July 15.

“It’s difficult to point to one name that outshines the others, as there are so many emotional moments planned,” festival director Mathieu Jaton said on Wednesday as he unveiled the 2023 programmeExternal link. The venues will be similar to last year, with two paying venues and nine free ones.

At the main Auditorium Stravinski, Simply Red will bring the lights up on the first night, June 30. On Saturday, legend Bob Dylan will play in the mythical hall as a Swiss exclusive. He will play his latest album in front of a seated audience of 1,500 people, said Jaton.

The line-up crosses genres and generations, and will also include such artists as Jon Batiste, winner of the best album at the 2021 Grammy awards. At the other end of the age scale, American legend Mavis Staples will celebrate her 84th birthday on the day of her concert and will blow out her candles with Norah Jones.

Montreux will have a Brazilian evening again with Gilberto Gil, who has decided to return - for the 15th time - as part of his farewell tour. Popular Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma will also continue the festival’s love affair with South American music, according to Jaton.

Jazz greats scheduled to grace the stage include American guitarist Pat Metheny and bassist Marcus Miller, as well as blues legend Buddy Guy. There will also be two virtuoso pianists "among the craziest of their generation": Chilly Gonzales and Sofiane Pamart. The closing night at the Stravinski will be funky with Janelle Monae, Niles Rodgers and Chic.

The budget for this edition amounts to CHF28 million ($31 million). Tickets go on sale at midday on April 6.

