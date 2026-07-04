The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss Diaspora
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Culture

British singer Raye opens 60th Montreux Jazz Fest

Raye opens the festival in Montreux with Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys
Raye performs with Alicia Keys on the opening night of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. Keystone-SDA

A little late, but all the more spectacular for it: on Friday evening, British singer Raye brought star producer Mark Ronson onto the stage at the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival, followed by superstar Alicia Keys.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
British singer Raye opens 60th Montreux Jazz Fest
Listening: British singer Raye opens 60th Montreux Jazz Fest
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Shortly after the concert began, British star producer Ronson took to the stage with his guitar. First, there was a snippet of his hit Uptown Funk, with Raye taking over Bruno Mars’ part. Raye and Ronson then performed their duet Suzanne.

There was much cheering towards the end of the opening concert for the festival’s 60th edition. Keys arrived onstage and sat down at the piano in the Stravinski Auditorium. First, the R&B icon performed what is arguably her most famous track, If I Ain’t Got You. Afterwards, the American singer performed Raye’s Oscar Winning Tears.

More

Raye was given artistic freedom for the opening concert of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. She and her big band performed tributes to former Montreux artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Prince.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR