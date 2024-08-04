Buskers street festival set to take over Bern’s old town

The organisers are expecting around 60,000 visitors in the alleyways of Bern, they said in a press release. A total of 144 artists from 41 groups and 25 nations will perform at the 23 venues in rotation. They do not receive a fee but can count on hat money from the public.
Half of the programmeExternal link consists of music, the other half of “visuals” such as theatre, dance or acrobatics. As usual, there is no hierarchy for the Buskers – everyone is a headliner.
The musical line-up this year is “broader than ever”, according to the press release. The genres range from “cosmic electronic prog rave” to “musica popolare Napoletana” and “world Swiss Nordic folk”.
Once again, the visuals are more about height than breadth. For example, the festival promises a performance by the British street artists Garagthy & Thom on a five-metre-high unicycle and dizzying partner acrobatics by Finnish group Adrift.
In addition to the cosmic and those who have travelled from afar, the festival offers a supporting programme with space for the regional. As part of the youth stages – organised by the Junge Bühne Bern – up-and-coming artists can gain their first stage experience. According to the press release, 60 catering stands, mainly from Bern, will also provide food and drink.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
