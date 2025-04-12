The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize

Prizes for "The Prince of Nanawa" and "Les Vies d'Andrès"
Prizes for "The Prince of Nanawa" and "Les Vies d'Andrès" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize
Listening: In Nyon documentary festival, Argentinian director Clarisa Navas takes top prize

Argentinian director Clarisa Navas has won the international Grand Prix at the Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon with The Prince of Nanawa. Baptiste Janon from Fribourg and Rémi Pons from Belgium won the national competition.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Prince of Nanawa follows the development of the protagonist Ángel, who lives on the border between Argentina and Paraguay, over the course of ten years.

+ New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries – SWI swissinfo.ch

The Vanishing Point by Iranian director Bani Khoshnoudi won the Burning Lights competition, as the organisers announced on Friday evening. The film breaks the family silence about a cousin who disappeared and was executed by the Iranian regime during the 1988 purges.

The winning film in the national competition, Les Vies d’Andrès, depicts the everyday lives of four long-distance lorry drivers in a spiral of performance and logistical constraints. The film interweaves their reality with a novel about a lorry driver from the last century. The Audience Award went to Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR