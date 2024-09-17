Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Senate saves Pro Helvetia budget

Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider
Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Senate has spared Pro Helvetia a funding cut by voting to retain its CHF187 million budget. The foundation that promotes Swiss culture abroad was facing a CHF6.5 million budget cut, mainly because of “problematic” activities in Russia.

On Monday, the Senate rejected a proposal from Switzerland’s other parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, to reduce funding between 2025 and 2028.

Pro Helvetia has indicated it will close its Moscow office, which is at the centre of the political row over its foreign activities.

+ Government to invest CHF1bn into Swiss culture

The proposed budget cut is “ill-timed because we don’t know exactly what it will apply to,” said Senator Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier. This would jeopardise the foundation’s activities abroad, she said.

Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had warned that a budget cut would not be trivial even if it would not jeopardise the survival of the foundation.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

