Swiss Senate saves Pro Helvetia budget

Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider

The Swiss Senate has spared Pro Helvetia a funding cut by voting to retain its CHF187 million budget. The foundation that promotes Swiss culture abroad was facing a CHF6.5 million budget cut, mainly because of “problematic” activities in Russia.

On Monday, the Senate rejected a proposal from Switzerland’s other parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, to reduce funding between 2025 and 2028.

Pro Helvetia has indicated it will close its Moscow office, which is at the centre of the political row over its foreign activities.

The proposed budget cut is “ill-timed because we don’t know exactly what it will apply to,” said Senator Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier. This would jeopardise the foundation’s activities abroad, she said.

Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had warned that a budget cut would not be trivial even if it would not jeopardise the survival of the foundation.

