‘Divine Comedy’ by Iranian director Ali Asgari wins Swiss film prize
The Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) has awarded its Grand Prix 2026 to the Iranian satire Divine Comedy. The 40th edition of the festival set a new attendance record.
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The Grand Prix 2026 went to Iranian director Ali Asgari for his film Divine Comedy. The movie, which is banned by the Iranian authorities, depicts “the absurdity of bureaucracy and censorship in his home country”, the festival said on Saturday.
The closing ceremony also featured the presentation of the first Fribourg Cinema Award, a career prize awarded to the Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania.
The Special Jury Award went to My Father’s Shadow by Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr.
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The FIFF also set a new record for official admissions. The previous record, set last year, stood at 51,193 admissions in cinemas and online viewings. The 41st edition of the FIFF will take place from March 21-27, 2027.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
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