Listening: Swiss author shortlisted for German Book Prize
With her novel Die Holländerinnen (the Dutch Women in English), the Zurich author has made it to the final of the German Book Prize along with five other nominees. Swiss author Jonas Lüscher, on the other hand, didn't make it onto the shortlist.
Jonas Lüscher, born in Schlieren near Zurich and lives in Munich, was not shortlisted for Verzauberte Vorbestimmung (Enchanted Predestination).
In addition to Elmiger, the shortlist for the German Book Prize includes Kaleb Erdmann for Die Ausweichschule, Jehona Kicaj for ë, Thomas Melle with Haus zur Sonne, Fiona Sironic with Am Samstag gehen die Mädchen in den Wald und jagen Sachen in die Luft and Christine Wunnicke for Wachs. The award will be presented on October 13 on the opening day of the Frankfurt Book Fair.
