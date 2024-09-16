Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss conservative party seeks referendum against Eurovision contest

Eurovision Song Contest logo in Basel, Switzerland
The small conservative party must collect 2,000 valid signatures by October 26 to force a referendum. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Federal Democratic Union (EDU) is launching a referendum to prevent the Eurovision Song Contest from taking place in Basel from May 13 to 17, 2025. The party is collecting signatures to contest a loan granted by the Basel cantonal parliament.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Daniel Frischknecht, president of the small, ultra-conservative EDU Switzerland, announced on Monday that the collection period had begun with the publication in the Basel-City cantonal gazette on Saturday.

The EDU is confident that “with the help of many Basel residents”, it will be able to bring about a referendum against the loan of CHF34.9 million ($41.3 million). This would allow the electorate of the canton of Basel-City to decide on the loan at the ballot box.

The loan was approved by the Basel cantonal parliament last Wednesday by 87 votes to 4, with 4 abstentions. The majority of all parliamentary groups were in favour. The government had requested the expenditure for various areas, such as infrastructure, security, rescue, transportation, accommodation, welcome activities and supporting events. The main venue will be the St. Jakobshalle.

In order for the referendum to take place, at least 2,000 certified signatures must be collected and submitted by October 26. The small Christian party had already announced earlier that it would launch a referendum against public spending on the “propaganda event”. According to the government council, a vote would take place on November 24.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

