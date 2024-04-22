Egypt reclaims 3,400-year-old statue of Ramesses II found in Switzerland
Egypt has welcomed home a 3,400-year-old statue depicting the head of King Ramesses II after it was stolen and smuggled out of the country more than three decades ago, the country's antiquities ministry said on Sunday.
The statue is now in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo but not on display. The artefact will undergo restoration, the ministry said in a statement.
The statue was stolen from the Ramesses II temple in the ancient city of Abydos in Southern Egypt more than three decades ago. The exact date is not known, but Shaaban Abdel Gawad, who heads Egypt’s antiquities repatriation department, said the piece is estimated to have been stolen in the late 1980s or early 1990s.
Egyptian authorities spotted the artefact when it was offered for sale in an exhibition in London in 2013. It moved to several other countries before reaching Switzerland, according to the antiquities ministry.
More
Switzerland returns fragment of statue of Ramesses II to Egypt
“This head sculpture is part of a group of statues which depict King Ramesses II seated alongside a number of Egyptian deities,” Abdel Gawad said.
Ramesses II was one of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs. Also known as Ramesses the Great, he was the third pharaoh of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt and ruled from 1279 to 1213 BC.
Egypt collaborated with Swiss authorities to establish its rightful ownership. Switzerland handed over the statue to the Egyptian embassy in Bern last year, but it was only recently that Egypt brought the artefact home.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk
More
The war on stolen artefacts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.