Eurovision and bleak world situation are top themes at Basel carnival

Eurovision and bleak world situation are top themes at Basel carnival. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Eurovision Song Contest and the gloomy global situation are among the main themes of Basel Fasnacht (carnival) this year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de ESC und düstere Weltlage sind Top-Sujets an der Basler Fasnacht Original Read more: ESC und düstere Weltlage sind Top-Sujets an der Basler Fasnacht

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Carnival committee chairman Robi Schärz said on Friday that one of the great strengths of the Basel Fasnacht was that it also deals with sombre topics. Specifically, he mentioned US President Donald Trump and the warlike world situation.

+ Revellers get satirical at Basel carnival

On the other hand, local themes are very popular, he said: first and foremost the Eurovision Song Contest, followed by the centenary of the birth of Swiss sculptor Jean Tinguely.

The parade afternoons are attended by 442 units with almost 11,500 participants. The committee was happy that the number of young people involved was growing.

For tactical reasons, the police were not forthcoming about security precautions. However, police spokesman Stefan Schmitt said there was no particular danger at the moment.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.