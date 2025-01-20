Michelle Hunziker to present Eurovision, say media reports

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Michelle Hunziker Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss-Italian television moderator Michelle Hunziker is likely to be the presenter of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), scheduled for May 13-17 in Basel.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Hunziker, who was born in canton Ticino but has lived in Italy for many years, will be joined by two other presenters whose names will be revealed later on Monday, according to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. The news will be made official on Monday at a press conference.

Hunziker was previously married to Eros Ramazzotti, an Italian pop singer, and has considerable experience as a presenter, including of the Sanremo Music Festival.

The ESC will be held this year in Switzerland since last year’s competition was won by Swiss artist Nemo. The final is scheduled for May 17 in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

