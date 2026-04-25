Eurovision Song Contest continues to benefit Basel a year on

Basel hosted the 69th Eurovision Song Contest last year, attracting more than half a million visitors and an estimated global television audience of 166 million. Keystone-SDA

A year after Basel hosted the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), organisers and tourism and trade bodies say the event is still delivering positive effects. While interest in the St. Jakobshalle has grown, it is not yet clear whether this will lead to additional bookings.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Basel ist ein Jahr nach dem Eurovision Song Contest stärker gefragt Original Read more: Basel ist ein Jahr nach dem Eurovision Song Contest stärker gefragt

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Around a year ago, Basel hosted the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, attracting more than half a million visitors and an estimated global television audience of 166 million. The event took place at the St. Jakobshalle and was won by Austrian countertenor JJ with the song Wasted Love.

+ Austrian singer JJ wins 2025 Eurovision in Basel

Basel Tourism reports sustained international media attention since the ESC, with a noticeable increase in enquiries from a wide range of publications.

“The extensive media coverage, influencer content and reports by national delegations have sparked curiosity and influenced travel decisions – a typical effect of major events,” Basel Tourism director Letizia Elia told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

One tangible outcome: the Marco Polo travel guide last year listed Basel among its top destinations for 2026, writing: “Sleepy Swiss town? Think again! The colourful Eurovision Song Contest 2025 impressively proved otherwise.”

Rising tourist numbers

Although overnight stay figures for 2025 cannot be attributed solely to the ESC, tourism officials see a clear link between the event and growth in the second half of the year. Since summer 2025, Elia has observed a marked increase in leisure tourism, particularly at weekends. This has helped offset business travel, which has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

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Cultural institutions have benefited, with museums and guided city tours reporting higher visitor numbers. According to official tourism statistics, overnight stays by Swiss guests rose by 7.7% last year, while European visitors increased by 15%. Alongside the ESC, other contributors included the Women’s European Football Championship, the Christmas market and the Yayoi Kusama art exhibition at the Fondation Beyeler.

Cautious outlook for St. Jakobshalle

The long-term impact of the ESC on the St. Jakobshalle – also known as the Joggelihalle – remains uncertain. Major international acts are still largely absent from the calendar. Nonetheless, there are encouraging signs.

“We are currently receiving more enquiries for the St. Jakobshalle,” said Thomas Dürr, managing director of event company Act Entertainment. The ESC has raised Basel’s international profile as a venue and served as an effective calling card.

Dürr, however, points to structural hurdles, particularly transport infrastructure. “The cantonal border often seems to be a barrier to finding solutions. This has been a challenge for 30 years,” he said.

The Basel Presidential Department notes that a clearer picture will only emerge after summer 2026. Once the hall is upgraded with a higher load-bearing capacity, this is “expected” to have a positive effect on bookings.

Positive impact on trade and SMEs

The MCH Group, operator of Basel’s exhibition halls, also reports benefits from the ESC. Numerous fan events were held alongside the competition last May, experience which the company now brings into discussions with potential organisers. While the ESC is not always the decisive factor in choosing Basel, its impact is tangible and feeds into client talks, an MCH media spokesperson said.

Beyond large organisers, many small and medium-sized enterprises have also felt a lasting ESC effect. Firms in event technology, construction, exhibition design, security, logistics, catering, communications and cleaning were involved in the production.

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“Many of these companies gained international visibility, valuable references and experience for future large-scale events, and established new contacts,” said Daniel Schindler, media spokesperson for the Basel City Trade Association.

According to figures released by the canton last November, the ESC generated CHF248 million ($316 million) in turnover nationwide, with CHF53 million in added value for the Basel region alone.

The next Eurovision Song Contest will take place from May 12-16 in Vienna.

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Translated from German with DeepL/sb

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