Evolution of traditions: a threat to identity or a necessity?

© KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

Goose decapitations, souped-up mopeds or absinthe: to visitors, some Swiss traditions might seem as bizarre as they are diverse. However, as society and its values change, the question is whether some traditions should also be updated. What do you think? Is an update of traditions a threat to Swiss identity or a necessity? Join the discussion on “dialogue”.

This content was published on November 2, 2023 - 07:30

Claire Micallef

For the first time, girls were allowed to take part in the traditional spring festival of “Chalandamarz” in canton Graubünden this year, wearing the same outfits as the boys – except for the bells, which were still reserved for the latter to carry. Gender issues are also being discussed in Switzerland regarding non-mixed student associations or even the traditional card game of Jass, where some want the cards to be made gender-appropriate.

While some consider all this to be a necessity at a time in which people are talking more and more about equality, others fear a loss of Swiss identity. We want to know your opinion. Therefore, the “dialogue” team has put together a selection of articles from all across Switzerland on Swiss traditions.

Read up on where the Swiss love for cheese comes from and pay a visit to the first Raclette World Championship, which took place in Morgins last weekend. Dive into Swiss folk music and how it is embedded in other music styles, and learn how Halloween has become part of Swiss culture. Read about animal rights activists who criticise the custom of a bull being awarded as a living prize after “schwingen” – a form of wrestling – events; and visit Zuoz, a small village torn between tradition and gender issues.

>>> Click here to go to "dialogueExternal link"

External Content

What’s your view? Should traditions be updated or preserved in their traditional form? As part of its “dialogue” offering, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, invites you to share your ideas on the online discussion forum, which is moderated and translated into the four Swiss national languages and English.

>>> Click here to External linkjoin the debateExternal link

External Content

What is dialogue?

The editorial offering aims to promote dialogue between the different regions of the country and the Swiss Abroad without language barriers.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative