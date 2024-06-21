Exiled Belarusian author receives Swiss literary prize

Filipenko in 2021. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Sasha Filipenko will receive the 2024 Pro Litteris main prize worth CHF40,000 ($44,900). The Swiss copyright society prize is awarded annually in recognition of outstanding achievements in literature and art.

Filipenko, who was born in Belarus and lives in exile in Basel, was described by Pro Litteris in its Thursday press release as “a valuable witness who contributes to the understanding of today’s geopolitical situation” and as a bridge builder. Born in 1984, he is also a representative of the large community of writers who live in Switzerland but do not write in a national language. Filipenko’s works are written in Russian.

+ Read more: Sasha Filipenko: ‘The Russian language is not Russia’s property’

According to the press release, the recipient of the main prize determines the recipient of the sponsorship prize, which is endowed with CHF10,000. Filipenko has chosen the author and translator Maud Mabillard, who was born in Geneva in 1975.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

