Zurich’s male-dominated trade guilds made an historic concession to women by allowing a small number to take part in the traditional Sechseläuten spring event.

The Zunft zur Meisen guild let members' daughters participate in the procession that culminates in a snowman effigy being burned in the Swiss city.

Until this year, women have been excluded from the centuries-old guilds and have played only a marginal role at Sechseläuten (Six Bells) – a ceremony to mark the end of winter.

The only concession made to women was the creation of a female-only Association of Fraumünster in 1989, which was first invited to Sechseläuten as a guest in 2011.

The Zunft zur Meisen daughters will also be allowed to participate at some other guild events – a privilege usually reserved for the sons of members.

“This is just a test run,” the Zunft zur Meisen guild master Gustav von Schulthess. “We will allow young women into our guild rooms and see how they integrate into guild life.”

The guild will only vote on allowing full women membership in two to five years, according to Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Other guilds have debated letting women into the male bastions with a negative response. “The time is not yet ripe,” says the Höngg guild.

During the 2023 Sechseläuten, the Böög snowman effigy took 57 minutes for the flames to reach the fireworks stuffed into its head.

According to folklore, the quicker it takes for the Böög to explode, the warmer and drier the summer will be. This year saw the longest wait ever for the pyrotechnics, indicating a poor summer - but the Böög is often wrong.





