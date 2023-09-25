Federal Folk Music Festival draws 80,000 to Bellinzona

The 14th Federal Folk Music Festival attracted more than 80,000 visitors to Bellinzona in southern Switzerland. © Keystone / Ti-press / Samuel Golay

The 14th Federal Folk Music Festival attracted more than 80,000 visitors to Bellinzona in southern Switzerland. Nearly 2,000 musicians and 250 groups put on more than 400 concerts on 14 stages from Thursday to Sunday.

Saturday in particular was a great success, with some 35,000 visitors, the organisers said in a press release on Sunday. This was the first time the festival had been held in canton Ticino.

About the same number of people turned out for the Sunday parade in the cantonal capital, where foreign minister, and Ticino native, Ignazio Cassis made a point of paying a visit.

All the performances were free. The first two days of the festival were cold and wet. But Saturday and Sunday made up for the number of visitors, say the organisers. The President of the Swiss Folk Music Association, which was celebrating its 60th anniversary, hailed the event a “success”.

