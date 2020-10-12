Federer lauds Nadal for matching his record

Federer and Nadal at the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event in February. The match benefited the Roger Federer Foundation Keystone

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer saw his men’s record haul of 20 grand slam singles titles equalled by Rafael Nadal on Sunday and was quick to offer his congratulations to the Spaniard.

This content was published on October 12, 2020 - 09:10

Reuters/ts

Nadal crushed Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 to claim a 13th French Open title and move level with Federer for the first time in his career.

“I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion,” tweeted Federer, who already owned four grand slam titles when Nadal won his maiden French Open title in 2005.

“As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory.”

Nadal, 34, has lost only two matches at the French Open, racking up his 100th win in Paris on Sunday.

“It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone.”

Federer turned 39 in August and missed the US and French Opens while recovering from an injury, but he has vowed to be back at the Australian Open next year.

“I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us,” the Swiss said.

“Well done, Rafa. You deserve it.”

Djokovic is third on the list with 17 grand slam titles.



