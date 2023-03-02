FIFA HQ architect honoured with Swiss award
The architect who designed the headquarters building of world football’s governing body FIFA has been honoured in Switzerland for her life’s work.This content was published on March 2, 2023 - 12:05
The 79-year-old Tilla Thues has been awarded the Bündner Kulturpreis 2023, a culture prize for a region in southeastern Switzerland.
Thues has been credited with designing an impressive body of work in a male dominated industry.
Her designs include the upmarket Widder hotel in Zurich and the headquarters of the International Hockey Association.
Thues was awarded with the CHF30,000 ($32,000) Bündner Kulturpreis on Thursday, the latest in a string of honours.
Ten years ago, the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute think tank named her as the 20th most influential person in Switzerland.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.