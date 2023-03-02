FIFA HQ architect honoured with Swiss award

Architect Tilla Theus designed FIFA's headquarters in Zurich and many other notable projects in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The architect who designed the headquarters building of world football’s governing body FIFA has been honoured in Switzerland for her life’s work.

The 79-year-old Tilla Thues has been awarded the Bündner Kulturpreis 2023, a culture prize for a region in southeastern Switzerland.

Thues has been credited with designing an impressive body of work in a male dominated industry.

Her designs include the upmarket Widder hotel in Zurich and the headquarters of the International Hockey Association.

Thues was awarded with the CHF30,000 ($32,000) Bündner Kulturpreis on Thursday, the latest in a string of honours.

Ten years ago, the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute think tank named her as the 20th most influential person in Switzerland.

