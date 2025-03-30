Chinese film ‘Black Dog’ wins in Fribourg

FIFF crowns Chinese film 'Black Dog'. Keystone-SDA

The 39th Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) has ended with a new attendance record. It also crowned a Chinese film the winner of the 2025 Grand Prix: Black Dog. Another Chinese production, My Friend An Delie, won the Jury's Special Prize.

This year, the FIFF has well surpassed the symbolic 50,000-seat mark reached last year, the organisers announced on Saturday.

Like last year, the 2025 winner is once again a Chinese film. Guan Hu’s Black Dog won the 2025 Grand Prize and the Critics’ Choice Award. The tale of friendship between a man and his dog won over the international Jury.

My Friend An Delie won the Special Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. These two awards honour the first feature film by actor and director Dong Zijian, a star in China, who, in the words of the jury, has produced “a powerful and deeply honest portrayal of childhood trauma, friendship and memory”.

